United Nations officially came into existence on this day in 1945

Pakistan became a member of the top world body on September 30, 1947
02:00 PM | 24 Oct, 2021
NEW YORK – The international community is celebrating the 76th United Nations (UN) Day today.

The top world body celebrates UN Day each year since October 24, 1945 when its Charter became effective and ready to be enforced. UN Charter enabled the United Nations to take global action on humanitarian issues, health emergencies, gender equality, governance, food production, and many more.

The Intergovernmental organization was established with resolve to negotiate peace for the nations across the globe in case of international conflict.

Delegates were appointed basis the proposals which were drafted by the representatives of the UK, China, United States, and the Soviet Union, at Dumbarton Oaks.

The name ‘United Nations’ was coined by the former US President Franklin D. Roosevelt in the UN's Declaration of 1 January 1942.

Fifty countries signed the historic charter at a conference on 26 June 1945, these member nations, later became permanent UN members. As of now, the universal global organization officially has 193 nations as its Member States.

Pakistan became a member of the UN on September 30, 1947. The South Asian country is one of the largest contributors to the UN peacekeeping personnel in the world. The country has participated in 70 missions globally.

Pakistani forces ran third, by currently making a contribution to UN missions in Africa, Asia, and Europe.

