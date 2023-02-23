Section 144 imposed in Peshawar, other KP cities for five days

PESHAWAR – The district administration on Wednesday imposed section 144 in Peshawar, restricting the gathering of five or more people in the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
In a notification, the deputy commissioner said Section 144 has been imposed in the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for five days and warned of legal action over violations.
Peshawar DC said that Section 144 has been enforced to maintain law and order in the region. Anyone found violating this order shall be proceeded against u/s 188 P.P.C, it added.
Reports in local media reported that section 144 has been imposed in several other cities of the country’s northwestern region amid the deteriorating security situation.
Militants have escalated attacks on forces in KP in recent times. The group even threatened to attack top leaders of the ruling alliance, prompting a strong reaction from civil forces as defence minister and the country's intelligence chief visited Kabul to tackle militancy.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 23, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|262.9
|265.15
|Euro
|EUR
|279
|281.8`
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|316.5
|319.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|71.8
|72.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.8
|70.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|179
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|699.4
|707.4
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|194
|196.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.24
|38.64
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.65
|38.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.41
|33.76
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.16
|3.27
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|857.79
|866.79
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.33
|59.93
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.68
|165.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.78
|26.08
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|683.05
|691.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.89
|72.59
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194
|196
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.32
|25.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|283.76
|286.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,600 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs167,700.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Karachi
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Islamabad
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Peshawar
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Quetta
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Sialkot
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Attock
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Gujranwala
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Jehlum
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Multan
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Gujrat
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Nawabshah
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Chakwal
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Hyderabad
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Nowshehra
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Sargodha
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Faisalabad
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
|Mirpur
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,150
