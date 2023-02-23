Section 144 imposed in Peshawar, other KP cities for five days

PESHAWAR – The district administration on Wednesday imposed section 144 in Peshawar, restricting the gathering of five or more people in the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a notification, the deputy commissioner said Section 144 has been imposed in the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for five days and warned of legal action over violations.

Peshawar DC said that Section 144 has been enforced to maintain law and order in the region. Anyone found violating this order shall be proceeded against u/s 188 P.P.C, it added.

Reports in local media reported that section 144 has been imposed in several other cities of the country’s northwestern region amid the deteriorating security situation.

Militants have escalated attacks on forces in KP in recent times. The group even threatened to attack top leaders of the ruling alliance, prompting a strong reaction from civil forces as defence minister and the country's intelligence chief visited Kabul to tackle militancy.