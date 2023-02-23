Security forces recover kidnapped Barkhan family members after Khetran’s arrest

QUETTA – The paramilitary forces in the country’s southwestern region on Wednesday recovered the abducted woman, Giran Naz, and five children that were reportedly held in the private.

Giran Naz, 45, her daughter Farzana and a boy identified as Imran recovered from Sibi range Kohlu. All of the abductees were shifted to different places, Levies officials said.

Reports claimed that the woman and her two children have been handed over to the administrative authorities who will reunite them with their families.

The statement of a police surgeon also cleared the air about the body of the woman found in Barkhan. She was not the wife of Khan Muhammad Marri, but a young woman, who was raped and shot in the head multiple times, the doctor said.

Acid was thrown on the face and other parts of the girl to mislead police officials.

Barkhan murder case sparked huge outrage online, prompting strong action from provincial authorities. In the latest development, Balochistan police arrested a Member of the Provincial Assembly Sardar Khteran.

Khetran, a close of the Balochistan ruling alliance, was reportedly summoned to the Quetta DIG office for a probe and was detained shortly. Police will produce him in court for remand.

Amid the rapid development in the case, Marri's family members' staged sit-in in Quetta’s Red Zone as they refused to bury the bodies.