Web Desk
04:30 PM | 12 Apr, 2022
Shahid Afridi hopes for economic turnaround under new PM Shehbaz Sharif
KARACHI – Former cricketer and star batsman Shahid Afridi greeted Shehbaz Sharif on becoming 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The all-rounder, who last played for Pakistan in 2018, took to social media on the day when parliament elected Shehbaz Sharif as the new prime minister after Imran Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote.

Afridi hoped that Sharif, 70, would thrive in pulling South Asian country out of the current political and economic crises. Afridi expressed optimism, saying ‘best administrative capabilities of Shehbaz Sharif needed to ensure economic turnaround.

Last month, the 42-year-old earlier mentioned that ousted PM Imran Khan 'over-promised and over-committed' before coming into power after the 2018 polls while recently he said that at least one elected government should complete its constitutional term.

Cricket legend while appealing to the political leadership to give PTI government a chance, said fixing ‘wrongdoings’ of the last 74 years will take time.

Sharif also took oath as the premier, hours after the National Assembly voting. Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani administered the oath to the newly-elected prime minister.

