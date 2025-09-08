Solar panels worth Rs6.5 million stolen from government schools, audit report reveals

LAHORE – A significant case of solar panel theft has surfaced in government-run schools across Rajanpur, it was as revealed in an audit report submitted to the Punjab Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee-III.

The audit uncovered that solar panels valued at over Rs6.5 million were stolen from 50 schools during the fiscal year 2022–23.

Expressing serious concern, the committee called for an expansion of the police investigation beyond Rajanpur, suggesting that similar incidents may have occurred in other districts as well.

Committee member Tanveer Aslam Malik urged that firm instructions be issued to relevant district police officers. He also requested a comprehensive list of the schools affected by the thefts and updates on any recovery of the stolen equipment.

While education department officials confirmed that FIRs had been lodged, the audit department criticized local education authorities for failing to protect public property, citing negligence in the management and security of the solar installations.

The revelations have raised serious questions about asset protection in Punjab’s education sector.

The committee emphasized the need for stricter accountability measures to prevent further mismanagement and loss of public resources.