Alizeh Shah is a sight for sore eyes in latest pictures

Alizeh Shah, the gorgeous and talented actress of Lollywood, has been captivating the hearts of many fans with her beauty and charm.

With her exceptional acting skills, she has rapidly established herself among A-list actors and has achieved great heights of fame, especially after her successful stint in the drama serial Ehd e Wafa.

Shah has recently been in the spotlight for her stunning clicks, proudly showcasing her recent weight loss. She was seen donning a navy blue flowy dress with puffed sleeves and her hair up in a chic bun.

"tried to live in black & white but im so blue" captioned the Taqdeer actress.

Her fans and admirers took to the the comment section and showered the actress with compliments.

On the work front, Shah was recently seen in Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Tanaa Banaa, Bebasi and Chaand Raat Aur Chandni.