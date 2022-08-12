Pakistan reports 11 Covid deaths in single day as positivity ratio nears 4%
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 624 new coronavirus cases and 11 deaths during the last 24 hours, said the National Institute of Health (NIH) in its update on Friday morning.
According to fresh statistics, the COVID-19 positivity rate in Pakistan witnessed a surge as it was recorded at 3.83 percent from yesterday’s 3.10%
As many as 624 new COVID-19 infections were detected after testing on 16,299 samples in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, 142 people suffering from the virus are being treated in critical care units.
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 16,299
Positive Cases: 624
Positivity %: 3.83%
Deaths: 11
Patients on Critical Care: 142
On Sunday, Pakistan recorded 353 new cases and one death due to the novel coronavirus.
