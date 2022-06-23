Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least liveable cities
KARACHI – Pakistan's premier industrial and financial center Karachi was ranked fifth in the least liveable cities, according to an annual survey compiled by the Economist Intelligence Unit.
London-based global business intelligence corporation published its annual Global Livability Index 2022 on Thursday.
In Global Livability Index 2022, the Pakistani metropolis was ranked the fifth least city in the world — only managing to fare better than Syria, Lagos, Tripoli, and Algiers.
Sindh capital was ranked 168 amongst 173 cities with an index score of 37.5. Karachi’s healthcare score was 33.3, it scored 35.2 for culture and environment. For education, the mega city had a score of 66.7, and it earned a score of 51.8 in infrastructure.
Other cities included in the list of the 10 least liveable cities include Tehran, Douala, Harare, Dhaka, and Port Moresby.
Top 10 least liveable cities
On the other hand, the Austrian capital Vienna has grabbed the top spot. The top two were followed by Copenhagen, Zurich, and Calgary.
Here’s the list of the top 10 liveable cities
Each year, Economist Intelligence Unit ranked more than hundreds of cities on a range of multiple indicators including stability, healthcare, education, infrastructure, culture, and environment.
