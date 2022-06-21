Mahira Khan says she doesn't regret what she said about Khalilur Rehman Qamar
Mahira Khan says she doesn't regret what she said about Khalilur Rehman Qamar
Lollywood diva Mahira Khan has finally spoken about why she reacted to renowned writer Khalilur Rehman Qamar's harsh comments.

In her recent interview, the Bin Roye actress got candid about her reaction to Qamar's remarks. Khan stated that she had no regrets about taking a stand against the writer that ended her chances of ever working with him in future.

“He loved what I did with Sadqay Tumhare. He wanted me to do other stuff he had written, but then I said what I said.”

Setting the records straight, the Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay star said she was clear and she had no regrets.

Earlier, Qamar, who has earned quite a reputation for blunt confessions, stated that he had committed a 'sin' by casting the Humsafar star in the 2014 hit drama serial Sadqay Tumhare.

On the work front, Mahira Khan is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad opposite Fahad Mustafa. 

Directed by Nabeel Qureshi, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad was previously scheduled to release in 2021. However, the film’s release got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The upcoming film is an action-comedy that follows the story of a notorious cop, played by Mustafa.

