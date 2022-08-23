Indian singer B Praak is in awe of Pakistani singing sensation

Cross-border interactions between Pakistan and Indian singers usually surprised music fans and this time, it’s B Praak, the famous Punjabi singer from India, who showered love on Arshman Naeem, the viral cover song boy who is making waves online.

Pakistani prodigy singer Arshman Naeem, who hailed from Okara city of Punjab, recently dropped a cover of B Praak’s song Man Bharya.

Hitting the right chords and humming the right tunes, Arshman for another time went viral, and the song’s crooner took to Instagram and complimented his voice.

Predicting a bright future for young singer, the Indian singer wish to collaborate with a Pakistani singing sensation.

Earlier, many Indian singers also complimented Arshman for his polished voice at a tender age.

Meanwhile, the young boy is already making waves and amassed half a million followers on social sites.

India and its love for Pakistani music and friendship with celebrities is not new. Divided by borders, the music fans of neighboring countries have found a way to unite virtually on several occasions.

Recently, Ali Sethi’s Pasoori captured the hearts of many Indians, including some of the biggest names in B-Town.