Sajal Aly sets social media ablaze in sensational sheer black saree

Lollywood darling, Sajal Aly has not only captivated audiences with her consistently outstanding performances in diverse roles but has also amassed an impressive following of nearly 10 million Instagram fans, even with her sporadic posting tendencies.

In a dazzling Instagram reveal on Friday, she treated her followers to a breathtaking display of style, donning a sheer black saree by a Pakistani designer.

Her featured a trio of captivating photos captioned with 'styling credits,' showcased the Yaqeen ka Safar star draped in a solid black sheer saree, complemented by a sleeveless black blouse. Her sleek high ponytail inspired by Ariana Grande's iconic style, and her flawlessly dewy makeup, complemented by striking crimson nails, added an exquisite touch of allure to the entire ensemble.

As if that weren't enough, Aly later shared a mesmerizing montage reel of the same look on her feed, sans music, allowing her stunning makeup to take centre stage.

The comment section was flooded with an outpouring of love and admiration from fans.

On the work front, Aly's recent projects include O Rangreza, Noor ul Ain, Aangan, Alif, Yeh Dil Mera, Ishq E Laa, Sinf-e-Aahan, Kuch Ankahi, and What's Love Got To Do With It?.