Pakistan elected as member of IAEA’s board of governors for two years

05:27 PM | 23 Sep, 2021
Pakistan elected as member of IAEA’s board of governors for two years
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has been elected as a member of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for the next two years.

Pakistan’s embassy in Austria announced it on Twitter, stating that the IAEA's General Conference was held in Vienna for election, adding that Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission chairman led Pakistan’s delegation at the forum.

Confirming this in a tweet, the embassy said: “Pakistan remains committed to Agency’s work in promoting peaceful uses of nuclear energy in keeping with its mandate “Atoms for Peace and Development".

Pakistan has been elected 20 times to the BoG in the past and has played a key role in the formulation of policies and programmes for the agency.

EU maintains Pakistan's GSP Plus status 06:44 PM | 22 Sep, 2021

Brussels – The European Commission has decided to maintain the Generalized Preferential System Plus (GSP-Plus) ...

More From This Category
WATCH: Ex-Indian spy exposes RAW operations in ...
03:52 PM | 23 Sep, 2021
Boris Johnson calls on world to follow Pakistani ...
03:02 PM | 23 Sep, 2021
Shehbaz Sharif turns 70 
03:26 PM | 23 Sep, 2021
‘Former PM Nawaz Sharif receives first Covid ...
01:25 PM | 23 Sep, 2021
River Ravi turned into dumping ground for toxic ...
07:20 PM | 23 Sep, 2021
Fact-finding committee to recheck exam copies of ...
12:31 PM | 23 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ayeza Khan all praises for Imran Abbas’s new look
05:45 PM | 23 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr