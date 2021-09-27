Pakistan’s capital to have first ‘plastic road’ soon
ISLAMABAD – A multinational soft drink company has reached an agreement with the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to build re-carpet a road in Pakistan’s capital, using plastic bottle waste.
The Coca-Cola Export Corporation Pakistan has partnered with CDA and TeamUp/National Incubation Center (NIC) to re-carpet a 1 kilometer stretch of road in Islamabad, with over 10 tonnes of recycled plastic, including plastic/PET bottles. The plastic waste will be mixed with road constructing material for re-carpeting the road.
The project has been launched under Coca-Cola’s vision of “World Without Waste” programme to achieve zero packaging footprint.
A report said that Islamabad’s Ataturk Avenue, has been identified for re-carpeting and according to experts, eight tons of used plastic (PET bottles) will be mixed with road constructing material for re-carpeting the road.
Whereas this new technology is being used globally, including in South Asia, it is for the first time Pakistan is implementing it under a public-private partnership.
The roads re-carpeted using plastic waste last almost twice as long and are 51 percent stronger, the report said.
