Priyanka Chopra sparks memes after her Paris video goes viral

Web Desk
06:26 PM | 27 Sep, 2021
Priyanka Chopra sparks memes after her Paris video goes viral
Share

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is back in the headlines but for all the wrong reasons leaving the social media basking in hilarious memes.

As a star who prides herself in being a global citizen, Chopra gave a sneak peek into the Global Citizen Live at Paris which soon became the butt of jokes.

Shared by FilmFare, the viral video has a super thrilled Priyanka Chopra in frame swirling her camera across the backdrop featuring the Eiffel Tower. She says, “Global citizen live baby, in Paris.”

Spreading like wildfire on the internet, Pakistanis Twitterati has a lot to say and have deemed the Quantico star's enthusiasm of a "Pindi girl who visits Bahria Town Lahore".

On the other hand, the keyboard warriors have called the video 'cringe' and 'showoff' but the short clip is clearly a source of amusement for many. 

The Global Citizen Live was a 24-hour global event that started on September 25 to unite the world to defend the planet and defeat poverty, according to its website.

Hailing from six continents, the broadcast featured artists, celebrities and world leaders coming together to create change and impact climate and poverty.

On the work front, Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt will be sharing the screen for the first time in Farhan Akhtar's directorial comeback Jee Le Zaraa.

Jee Le Zaraa - Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and ... 01:29 PM | 10 Aug, 2021

Bollywood leading ladies Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt are gearing up to steal hearts as they will be ...

More From This Category
Maryam Nawaz and Kubra Khan look stunning in ...
06:04 PM | 27 Sep, 2021
Pakistan’s capital to have first ‘plastic ...
05:40 PM | 27 Sep, 2021
Ertugrul actress Hande Subaşı's singing video ...
04:25 PM | 27 Sep, 2021
Alizeh Shah shares unseen childhood photo
05:26 PM | 27 Sep, 2021
Hareem Shah and Sundal Khattak's new videos break ...
03:31 PM | 27 Sep, 2021
Ghana Ali and husband expecting their first child
02:30 PM | 27 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Priyanka Chopra sparks memes after her Paris video goes viral
06:26 PM | 27 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr