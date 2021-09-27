Priyanka Chopra sparks memes after her Paris video goes viral

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is back in the headlines but for all the wrong reasons leaving the social media basking in hilarious memes.

As a star who prides herself in being a global citizen, Chopra gave a sneak peek into the Global Citizen Live at Paris which soon became the butt of jokes.

Shared by FilmFare, the viral video has a super thrilled Priyanka Chopra in frame swirling her camera across the backdrop featuring the Eiffel Tower. She says, “Global citizen live baby, in Paris.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

Spreading like wildfire on the internet, Pakistanis Twitterati has a lot to say and have deemed the Quantico star's enthusiasm of a "Pindi girl who visits Bahria Town Lahore".

#PriyankaChopraJonas gives netizens a sneak peek of the venue of the #GlobalCitizenFestival in Paris. pic.twitter.com/R0JtkAb4zB — Filmfare (@filmfare) September 25, 2021

On the other hand, the keyboard warriors have called the video 'cringe' and 'showoff' but the short clip is clearly a source of amusement for many.

a part of my soul goes to heaven everytime an nri rolls their r’s this hard in order to sound remotely white https://t.co/e8Hac8lM6t — puru (@oopspuruagain) September 27, 2021

It was impossible to outcringe “show me you’re an animal raaj” but piggy chops somehow managed to do that too. https://t.co/JdQBACvE2n — فریحہ ✪ (@fay_alif) September 26, 2021

5k likes and I'll recreate this at bahria town eiffel tower https://t.co/atBWromQo7 — beezus (@blurmynamepls) September 26, 2021

PC deciding which activist to take with her to the Eiffel Tower. https://t.co/9A96a6GaHf — TMnY (@TMnY) September 27, 2021

“Global Cringe Life baby” — Ashman (@ashar_x) September 26, 2021

Some people can't hold their booze.. — Sohail Khan (@SohailKhan21) September 27, 2021

The Global Citizen Live was a 24-hour global event that started on September 25 to unite the world to defend the planet and defeat poverty, according to its website.

Hailing from six continents, the broadcast featured artists, celebrities and world leaders coming together to create change and impact climate and poverty.

On the work front, Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt will be sharing the screen for the first time in Farhan Akhtar's directorial comeback Jee Le Zaraa.