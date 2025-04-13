Sushmita Sen supports return of Pakistani artists to Bollywood

By Web Desk
8:48 pm | Apr 13, 2025
Sushmita Sen Supports Return Of Pakistani Artists To Bollywood

Veteran and versatile Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen has expressed her support not only for the return of Pakistani artists to Bollywood but also for working in the Pakistani entertainment industry.

According to Indian media reports, following Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, Sushmita Sen has now also voiced her support for the inclusion of Pakistani talent in Bollywood.

In a brief interview, she stated, “Art and talent know no boundaries, nor should they. Sports and the creative field are free from restrictions. Creative work thrives in an environment of freedom, and I wish them all the best.”

Responding to a question about working in the Pakistani industry, Sushmita said, “I would always love to be part of a good film, no matter where the offer comes from—it doesn’t matter.”

Notably, Pakistani actor Fawad Khan recently announced his return to Bollywood after nine years with the film Aab-e-Gulal. However, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has opposed the film’s release, prompting many Indian artists to come forward in support of Pakistani talent.

Cropped Cropped Web Desk.jpg
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More From This Category

Advertisment

Gold Rates

Gold Prices Hit Record High as Global Demand Surges

Today Gold price in Pakistan April 13 2025

Apr 13, 2025 | 8:44 am

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now