Pakistan welcomes Iran, US talks

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Sunday welcomed the talks between Iran and the United States that were held on Saturday in Muscat under the good offices of Oman.

In a statement, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said, “Pakistan considers that dialogue and diplomacy will promote peace and stability in the region and advance the objective of resolution of differences and disputes on the basis of negotiations and mutual respect. We encourage the parties to continue to follow this path.”

“Pakistan commends the Sultanate of Oman for its valuable role in facilitating and hosting these talks,” he added.