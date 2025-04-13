Iran vows justice after killing of 8 Pakistanis

The Pakistani Foreign Office has confirmed it is maintaining close contact with Iranian authorities following the tragic killing of eight Pakistani nationals in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchistan province.

The incident, which took place in a remote workshop several kilometers from populated areas, has prompted immediate condemnation and calls for justice from both sides. The Iranian Embassy in Islamabad expressed deep sorrow over the deaths, confirming that the victims were Pakistani citizens.

The spokesperson further assured that every individual involved in the crime “will be brought to justice and punished to the fullest extent.” Iranian authorities have pledged full cooperation with Pakistani officials and are working on repatriating the victims’ bodies without delay.

In response, Pakistan’s Foreign Office expressed grave concern and emphasized its commitment to supporting the victims’ families. “We are aware of this unfortunate incident and are in close contact with the Iranian authorities,” said a Foreign Office spokesperson. “Once verified information becomes available, an official statement will be issued.”

Pakistan’s embassy in Tehran and its consulate in Zahedan are actively coordinating with Iranian officials to gather detailed information. Diplomatic sources revealed that the Pakistani government is closely monitoring developments and will assist Iran in ensuring justice is served.