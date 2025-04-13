Three terrorists killed in search and strike operation in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT – Police gunned down three terrorists during a search and strike operation in Lakki Marwat, while several injured militants managed to flee.

Under the special directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IGP Zulfiqar Hameed, anti-terror operations are being conducted at the district level across the province. Lakki Marwat, in particular, has faced repeated cowardly attacks by terrorists, to which the local police are responding with full force and effectiveness.

Last night, upon detecting the presence of terrorists in the jurisdiction of Tajori Police Station, local police and peace committee members pursued the suspects. Acting swiftly on the information, District Police Officer Jawad Ishaq led a joint team of Lakki Marwat police, CTD, and Quick Response Force to the location and launched an operation, actively supported by the peace committee and residents.

At around 10:45 am, the operation led to a fierce gun battle in the forest area of Khankhel Mandzai, between Tajori and Bargai police stations, where 20 to 25 terrorists were engaged. The exchange of heavy gunfire lasted two hours.

Fighting bravely and without sustaining any losses, police neutralized three terrorists. Several others, though injured, managed to escape, prompting an ongoing search operation in the area.

According to the DPO, the people of Lakki Marwat showed extraordinary courage and patriotism by standing shoulder to shoulder with police, boosting their morale.

IGP Zulfiqar Hameed praised the bravery and valor of the Lakki Marwat police and announced cash rewards and commendation certificates for the personnel involved. He also paid tribute to the patriotic spirit of the local citizens and extended heartfelt thanks on behalf of the KP police.