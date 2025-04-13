India applauds Arshad Nadeem’s Olympic gold, calls his journey a motivation for youth

Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem, who won a gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, has been praised for his outstanding performance by an official Indian website.

The Indian site not only lauded his Olympic victory but also featured a motivational video highlighting his journey, aimed at inspiring youth. It described Arshad’s comeback—from missing a medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to clinching gold in Paris—as a remarkable example of determination and perseverance.

Hailing from Mian Channu, Arshad Nadeem is Pakistan’s first javelin thrower to achieve consistent success on the global stage. He previously won gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and secured silver at the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

His achievements have brought pride to Pakistan and made him a symbol of dedication and resilience, so much so that even a traditional rival like India couldn’t help but recognize and appreciate his excellence.