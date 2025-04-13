India applauds Arshad Nadeem’s Olympic gold, calls his journey a motivation for youth

By Web Desk
6:45 pm | Apr 13, 2025
India Applauds Arshad Nadeems Olympic Gold Calls His Journey A Motivation For Youth

Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem, who won a gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, has been praised for his outstanding performance by an official Indian website.

The Indian site not only lauded his Olympic victory but also featured a motivational video highlighting his journey, aimed at inspiring youth. It described Arshad’s comeback—from missing a medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to clinching gold in Paris—as a remarkable example of determination and perseverance.

Hailing from Mian Channu, Arshad Nadeem is Pakistan’s first javelin thrower to achieve consistent success on the global stage. He previously won gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and secured silver at the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

His achievements have brought pride to Pakistan and made him a symbol of dedication and resilience, so much so that even a traditional rival like India couldn’t help but recognize and appreciate his excellence.

Arshad Nadeem wins Gold for Pakistan at Paris Olympics 2024

Cropped Cropped Web Desk.jpg
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More From This Category

Advertisment

Gold Rates

Gold Prices Hit Record High as Global Demand Surges

Today Gold price in Pakistan April 13 2025

Apr 13, 2025 | 8:44 am

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now