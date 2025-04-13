Petrol prices set to drop from April 16

By Staff Reporter
7:19 pm | Apr 13, 2025
Petrol, Diesel Prices Expected to Drop Significantly in Pakistan

In a much-anticipated move that may bring relief to consumers across the country, petrol prices in Pakistan are expected to drop by up to Rs8.50 per litre starting April 16, 2025, amid a persistent decline in global oil prices.

According to sources within the Ministry of Petroleum, high-speed diesel may also see a notable reduction of up to Rs6.96 per litre. Similarly, the price of kerosene oil could fall by Rs7.47 per litre, while light diesel oil is likely to become cheaper by Rs7.21 per litre.

The anticipated price cuts follow the latest international market trends, where crude oil prices have seen a steady decline in recent weeks.

Sources revealed that the oil industry has already submitted its pricing calculations to the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), which is expected to finalize its recommendations and submit them to the federal government by April 15.

The Ministry of Finance will issue the official price notification after final consultations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Avatar photo
Staff Reporter

More From This Category

Advertisment

Gold Rates

Gold Prices Hit Record High as Global Demand Surges

Today Gold price in Pakistan April 13 2025

Apr 13, 2025 | 8:44 am

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now