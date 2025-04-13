Petrol prices set to drop from April 16

In a much-anticipated move that may bring relief to consumers across the country, petrol prices in Pakistan are expected to drop by up to Rs8.50 per litre starting April 16, 2025, amid a persistent decline in global oil prices.

According to sources within the Ministry of Petroleum, high-speed diesel may also see a notable reduction of up to Rs6.96 per litre. Similarly, the price of kerosene oil could fall by Rs7.47 per litre, while light diesel oil is likely to become cheaper by Rs7.21 per litre.

The anticipated price cuts follow the latest international market trends, where crude oil prices have seen a steady decline in recent weeks.

Sources revealed that the oil industry has already submitted its pricing calculations to the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), which is expected to finalize its recommendations and submit them to the federal government by April 15.

The Ministry of Finance will issue the official price notification after final consultations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.