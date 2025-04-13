Ji Announces Nationwide Shutdown On April 22 In Solidarity With Gaza

KARACHI – Jamaat-e-Islami has announced a nationwide shutter-down strike on April 22 to protest Israeli aggression in Gaza and express solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Addressing a Palestine march in Karachi, Hafiz Naeem outlined the movement’s next steps and urged the public to continue the boycott of foreign products.

He announced that in the next phase, a separate children’s march will be held. A Gaza March is planned for Multan on April 18 and in Islamabad on April 20, where he said the largest public gathering in the country’s history will take place.

Hafiz Naeem added that the April 22 strike has been endorsed by Palestinian leadership, and efforts are being made to coordinate with other Islamic organizations for joint action.

He emphasized that the entire country will close businesses on April 22 as a gesture of support for Gaza. He also mentioned writing to leaders of Muslim nations and human rights organizations, declaring the launch of a global movement against U.S. allies.

He concluded by saying that Karachi will lead this campaign against the U.S. loyalists, and expressed confidence in its success.