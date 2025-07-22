‘It Was Not an Accident’: Alizeh Shah accuses Shazia Manzoor of pushing her during Fashion Show

KARACHI – Alizeh Shah stirred another controversy with explosive video statement, accusing senior industry figures of misconduct during past bridal fashion show.

Responding to her dramatic fall on the ramp, which was all over internet, Shah said it was not an accident, but an international act.

In a clip posted to her social media accounts, she alleged that Shazia repeatedly pushed and grabbed her during the runway walk, ultimately causing her to stumble and fall before a live audience and cameras.

She added that Shazia did same to Jannat Mirza before. It’s not a one-time thing. The revelation has shocked fans and industry insiders alike. Alizeh called the incident humiliating and claimed such behavior reflects the toxic culture that remains unchecked in parts of the showbiz world.

Adding to controversy, Alizeh also took aim at TV host and actress Juggun Kazim, accusing her of mocking the incident instead of showing support.

The actress said she is no longer willing to stay silent in the face of toxic behavior and vowed to call out every form of mistreatment she faces in the industry.