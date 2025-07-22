Mamiya Shajaffar turns up the heat in Bold Beach Photoshoot from Thailand

KARACHI – Rising star Mamiya Shajaffar is once again in the spotlight, this time for sparking controversy with her latest vacation snaps.

Meesni star known for her rising career and bold personality, is vacationing with her husband, Farooq Gul, on the picturesque Thai island of Koh Samui, and she dropped a series of beach photos on Instagram that quickly went viral.

Dressed in a bold beach outfit, Mamya raised her temperature. Amid viral buzz, social media users are raising questions at her attires.

Some fans expressed strong disapproval in the comments, calling her look “too bold” and accusing her of seeking attention through controversy.

Despite backlash, some supporters praised Mamiya for her confidence and self-expression, with many defending her right to live freely and artistically. She has not responded publicly to criticism, but her post continues to spark conversation about artistic freedom, body positivity, and the cultural double standards faced by women in the entertainment industry.

Mamya remains one of the most talked-about young stars in Pakistan’s media landscape known just as much for her bold personality as her on-screen performances.