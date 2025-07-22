Punjab-Balochistan Night Travel restricted amid surge in attacks

QUETTA – Balochistan continues to witness violent attacks, especially passengers buses which comes under attack. In light of attacks, the government issued new directive, placing a complete ban on travel from Punjab to Balochistan after sunset.

The decision comes after nine passengers were brutally killed in a recent attack in Balochistan, prompting authorities to act swiftly to prevent further violence.

Under new orders, all public and private transport vehicles going toward Balochistan will be stopped at Bawata Check Post after 5:00 PM daily. Local officials called it necessary to protect lives.

All transport through Sakhi Sarwar and Bawata must stop operations by 5 PM. Travel is now restricted to daylight hours only. No vehicles will be allowed to cross into Balochistan after sunset under any circumstances.

To enhance passenger safety, new security protocols have been made mandatory. Video recording of all passengers before departure from DG Khan bus terminals.

At least two armed private security guards must be onboard each bus. CCTV surveillance systems must be installed both inside and outside all vehicles. Every vehicle must be fitted with a tracking system and an emergency panic button. These steps aim to ensure better monitoring and quicker emergency response in case of an incident.

Officials confirmed that failure to comply with these orders will lead to strict legal action. The administration further assured that enforcement teams are in place to monitor compliance and offer assistance where needed.