Galiyat Mountain Trail Race 2025 draws Global Athletes, New Records

NATHIAGALI – The fourth edition of the Galiyat Mountain Trail Race took place on July 20, marking another milestone in Pakistan’s growing trail-running scene. It was organized by the Margalla Trail Runners (MTR), the event attracted a vibrant mix of local and international participants, cementing its status as the country’s premier mountain trail race.

Set against breathtaking backdrop of the Galiyat mountain range, this year’s event featured two grueling race categories: the 60KM Ultra and the 20KM Trail, each designed to test the limits of physical endurance and mental strength.

60KM Ultra Race, which started at 5:00 AM from Thandiyani, featured a total elevation gain of 2,000 meters and a strict 12-hour cutoff. The competition saw Wiqar Ahmed emerge as the new champion, finishing with a record-breaking time of 6 hours, 39 minutes, and 58 seconds, narrowly beating last year’s winner Muzammil Shahzad Awan by just 45 seconds. Runners Sadiq and Sajjad tied for third, both clocking in at 7:51:06.

In the women’s 60KM category, Christina Wieser successfully defended her title, crossing the finish line at 8:28:14, followed by Anja Myrtveit at 9:08:40. Anum Uzair showed immense perseverance, completing the demanding course in 12:57:30.

The 20KM Trail Race, which started at 11:00 AM from Nathia Gali Club, featured a 500-meter elevation and technical terrain. Israr Muhammad led the race with a time of 1:43:17, closely followed by Muhd Saad Sikandar at 1:43:52. Muhammad Ramzan claimed third place with 1:49:41.

In the women’s 20KM division, Jessie Beham topped the podium with a solid time of 2:43:00, followed closely by Saltanat Simbina (2:45:00) and Neelab Kayani (3:01:00), all showcasing determination and grit on a tough course.

With nearly 230 participants, including national athletes, foreign diplomats, and international runners, the 2025 edition brought together a passionate community of mountain athletes. The race is the only ITRA and UTMB-certified trail race in Pakistan, offering participants global recognition and qualifying points for prestigious international events.

The success of this year’s race was made possible through strong collaboration. CUST University served as the title sponsor, Nestlé Professional supported hydration needs, and Nizam Watch House awarded timepieces to the top three finishers. Flow Events facilitated event execution, while Optimize Digital handled digital storytelling and coverage.

MTR founder and race director Javed Ali expressed his gratitude to the runners and partners, noting the event’s steady growth. “The turnout, energy, and spirit this year were simply phenomenal,” he said.

Runners praised the meticulous organization, dedicated volunteers, and the scenic yet challenging terrain. Veteran runner Israr Khattak, winner of the 20KM in past editions, said: “Each year the race improves, and this year was nothing short of amazing.”

Despite unpredictable weather, the event was executed seamlessly, highlighting Pakistan’s growing potential as a hub for adventure tourism.

As the Galiyat Mountain Trail Race continues to gain traction globally, it’s not just an athletic challenge—it’s a celebration of nature, endurance, and the adventurous spirit of Pakistan. Official results for the 60KM Ultra will soon be available on the ITRA website.