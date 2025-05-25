Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem honored as Best Asian Athlete by Asian Athletics Association

In a proud moment for Pakistan, Olympic javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem has been awarded the title of Best Asian Athlete by the Asian Athletics Association (AAA).

The award was presented during a prestigious ceremony in Gumi, South Korea, following the official proceedings of the Asian Athletics Association’s executive meeting.

Arshad Nadeem, known for his record-breaking performances and steadfast dedication to the sport, received the honor in the presence of senior officials and representatives from across the continent. The recognition adds yet another milestone to the athlete’s growing list of international achievements.

The ceremony was attended by key Pakistani officials including Major General (R) Muhammad Akram Sahi, Chairman of South Asian Athletics, Brigadier (R) Wajahat Hussain Sahi, President of the Athletics Federation of Pakistan, Colonel (R) Shahjahan, and Salman Iqbal Butt, who were all present to witness the proud moment.

Arshad Nadeem is currently in South Korea to participate in the upcoming Asian Athletics Championship, where expectations remain high for his performance.

This prestigious award is not only a personal achievement for Arshad Nadeem but also a significant recognition for Pakistan’s presence in international athletics. It highlights the growing impact of Pakistani athletes on the Asian sports stage.