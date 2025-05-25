Pakistan, Turkiye vow to deepen multifaceted cooperation

ISTANBUL – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Government and people of Türkiye for their unwavering support to Pakistan during the recent developments in South Asia.

He said this during his warm and most cordial meeting with the President of the Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul today.

The Prime Minister lauded Turkiye’s principled stance and the outpouring support of goodwill of the Turkish people for Pakistan and termed it as a source of great comfort and strength for Pakistan.

He highlighted the commitment and courage and the spirit of sacrifice of the armed forces of Pakistan and the resolute patriotism of the people Pakistan that was demonstrated in an unprecedented manner which contributed greatly to Pakistan’s overwhelming victory in Marak-e-Haq and Operation Bunyanum Marsoos in the defense of homeland.

Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the need to further strengthen economic cooperation, particularly through joint ventures and enhanced bilateral investment.

The Prime Minister highlighted key sectors including renewable energy, Information Technology, defense production, infrastructure development, and agriculture as areas of mutual interest and potential.

The two leaders conducted a comprehensive review of the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and reiterated their resolve to elevate the strategic partnership to greater heights.

They also followed up on the implementation of key decisions taken during the seventh session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, held in Islamabad on 13 February 2025.

Both sides agreed to take steps for achieving five billion dollars annual bilateral trade target as agreed earlier by the two leaders.

In addition to bilateral issues, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Erdogan reaffirmed their principled support for each other’s core concerns, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

They also expressed deep concern over the grave humanitarian situation in Gaza, urgently calling for an immediate ceasefire and unimpeded humanitarian access to the affected Palestinian population.

The engagement reaffirmed the deep-rooted, historic, and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Türkiye, anchored in shared values, mutual respect, and a common vision for progress and prosperity.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to further deepen the multifaceted cooperation between Pakistan and Türkiye.

The two leaders pledged to continue working closely for regional peace, sustainable development, and the shared prosperity of their peoples.

Turkish President Erdogan also hosted dinner in honour of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the accompanying delegation.