#ShaukatTarin elected #senator from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
PESHAWAR – Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin was on Monday elected a senator from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The development comes as the federal government is set to present what is being dubbed as 'mini-budget' under which tax exemptions worth Rs350 billion would be withdrawn.
Tarin managed to win the seat vacated by PTI leader Muhammad Ayub Afridi last month.
The outgoing senator in a video message said that he had willingly relinquished the seat after Prime Minister Imran had expressed the wish for it.
He said that the Senate seat was entrusted to him by the party and the prime minister and he is happy to return it.
Tarin was appointed as the finance minister on April 17 and his constitutional tenure ended on October 16 after which the federal government appointed him as the PM’s aide. According to the Constitution, an unelected person needs to be elected to parliament to continue to serve as the minister for more than six months.
Govt to withdraw tax exemptions worth Rs350bn in ... 10:49 AM | 24 Nov, 2021
ISLAMABAD – PM’s aide on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Tuesday revealed that the federal government ...
