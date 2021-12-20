PSL 2022: Shaheen Afridi named as Lahore Qalandars captain

LAHORE – Top Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was appointed captain of the Lahore Qalandars for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana made the announcement in this regard on Monday.

Earlier, Shaheen Shah Afridi had said that he is looking forward to lead Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 2022 if he is offered the post.

He appreciated the management of the franchise during a virtual press conference, calling it as "exceptionally good."

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “What a humbling journey, Alhumdulillah!”

