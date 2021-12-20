Iman Ali celebrates birthday with friends and family
Lollywood diva Iman Ali recently celebrated her birthday surrounded by close friends and family.

The glamour queen of the ramp Iman is a true winner when it comes to the world of glitz and glamour. The 41-year-old has made her strong presence felt with impeccable acting skills and alluring looks.

Celebrating her birthday, Iman Aly's friend and fashion designer Munib Nawaz shared some beautiful pictures from the birthday celebration. The Bol actor looked stunning as she posed along with her husband and friends.

On the work front, Iman Aly will be seen in the upcoming ARY Films production Tich Button alongside Farhan Saeed.

