Franchises announce players for PSL7 – Check Complete Squads and Schedule

LAHORE – Players’ draft for the seventh edition of flagship cricket tournament was held on Sunday at National High Performance Centre as 245 players from 32 countries have registered for HBL PSL player draft 2022.

The tournament will start next month with 34 matches scheduled to be played in Lahore and Karachi. Cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the tournament's draft, where the teams finalised their players for the country’s top cricket league.

In the Platinum Category, Lahore Qalandars will have the first pick, followed by Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings, Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi, and Quetta Gladiators.

Pakistan Cricket Board under the new chairman has introduced the Right to Match Card for the 2022 event. Each side will have one such card which they can utilize during the draft to pick a player originally released from their roster.

The retention, trade, and release window of this years’ league closed on Friday with Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, and Peshawar Zalmi consuming their full allocation of eight retentions, while Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators retaining seven players each.

Afghan star player Rashid Khan has been retained by Lahore Qalandars in the Platinum category, along with Shaheen Shah Afridi (Platinum), Haris Rauf (Diamond, Brand Ambassador), David Wiese and Mohammad Hafeez (both Diamond), Ahmed Daniyal, Sohail Akhtar and Zeeshan Ashraf (all Silver).

Defending champions Multan Sultans have kept faith in star opener Mohammad Rizwan and Rilee Rossouw (both Platinum), Imran Tahir (Diamond, Mentor), Sohaib Maqsood (Diamond), Khushdil Shah (Gold, Brand Ambassador), Shahnawaz Dahani and Shan Masood (both Gold), per the PCB statement.

Meanwhile, top T20I batter and skipper of Pakistan Cricket team Babar Azam (Platinum) and all-rounder Mohammad Nabi (Diamond) will once again be in action for Karachi Kings, who have decided to keep Imad Wasim (Platinum), Mohammad Amir, (Diamond), Joe Clarke (Gold, Brand Ambassador), Aamir Yamin and Sharjeel Khan (both Gold) and Mohammad Ilyas (Silver).

Islamabad United have retained Asif Ali (promoted to Platinum), Hasan Ali (Platinum), Faheem Ashraf (Diamond), Shadab Khan (Diamond, Brand Ambassador), Alex Hales (Gold, Team Mentor), Azam Khan and Mohammad Wasim Jr (both Gold) and Paul Stirling (Silver).

Liam Livingstone, Wahab Riaz (Platinum), Haider Ali, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik (all Diamond), Saqib Mahmood (Gold, Brand Ambassador) and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Silver) will part of Peshawar Zalmi. Hussain Talat has been traded from Islamabad United, completing Zalmi’s retention of eight players. In return for bringing Hussain Talat in Gold, Zalmi have given their Silver second-round pick to United.

Quetta Gladiators have retained four players from the 2021 tournament including Sarfaraz Ahmed (Platinum), Mohammad Nawaz (Diamond), Mohammad Hasnain (Gold, Brand Ambassador), and Naseem Shah (Gold).

Foreign players in the PSL 7 draft

PLATINUM: David Miller (South Africa), Carlos Brathwaite (West Indies), Chris Gayle (West Indies), Chris Jordan (England), Colin Munro (New Zealand), Colin Ingram (South Africa), David Willey (England), Isuru Udana (Sri Lanka), Jason Roy (England), Marchant De Lange (South Africa), Sandeep Lamichhane (Nepal), Shimron Hetmyer (West Indies), Tabraiz Shamsi (South Africa), Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka), Tom Banton (England), Tymal Mills (England)

DIAMOND: Afsar Zazai (Afghanistan), Ben Dunk (Australia), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Sri Lanka), Blessing Muzarabani (Zimbabwe), Fabian Allen (West Indies), Hamid Hassan (Afghanistan), Hazratullah Zazai (Afghanistan), James Faulkner (Australia), Joe Clarke (England), Johnson Charles (West Indies), Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka), Lendl Simmons (West Indies), Lewis Gregory (England), Mahmudullah Riyad (Bangladesh), Mitchell McClenaghan (New Zealand), Najibullah Zadran (Afghanistan), Naveenul Haq (Afghanistan), Niroshan Dickwella (Sri Lanka), Ollie Robinson (England), Phil Salt (England), Qais Ahmad (Afghanistan), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan), Reece Topley (England), Samit Patel (England), Sheldon Cottrell (West Indies).

Here's the final team roster:

Multan Sultans

Platinum: Tim David Mohammad Rizwan and Rilee Rossouw

Diamond: Imran Tahir (Mentor), Odean Smith and Sohaib Maqsood

Gold: Khushdil Shah (Brand Ambassador), Shahnawaz Dahani and Shan Masood

Silver: Asif Afridi, Anwar Ali, Imran Khan Snr, Rumman Raees and Rovman Powell

Emerging: Aamer Azmat and Abbas Afridi

Supplementary: Blessing Muzarabani and Ihsanullah

Islamabad United

Platinum: Asif Ali, Colin Munro and Hasan Ali

Diamond: Faheem Ashraf, Marchant De Lange and Shadab Khan (Brand Ambassador)

Gold: Alex Hales (Mentor), Azam Khan and Mohammad Wasim Jnr

Silver: Danish Aziz, Mohammad Akhlaq, Paul Stirling, Reece Topley and Zafar Gohar

Emerging: Mubasir Khan and Zeeshan Zameer

Supplementary: Rehmanullah Gurbaz and Ather Mehmood

Karachi Kings

Platinum: Babar Azam, Chris Jordan and Imad Wasim

Diamond: Mohammad Amir, Lewis Gregory and Mohammad Nabi

Gold: Joe Clarke (Brand Ambassador), Aamir Yamin and Sharjeel Khan

Silver: Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Imran, Rohail Nazir, Tom Abell and Umaid Asif

Emerging: Faisal Akram and Qasim Akram

Supplementary: Romario Shepherd and Talha Ahsan

Quetta Gladiators

Platinum: James Vince, Jason Roy and Sarfaraz Ahmed

Diamond: Iftikhar Ahmed, James Faulkner and Mohammad Nawaz

Gold: Shahid Afridi (Mentor), Mohammad Hasnain (Brand Ambassador) and Naseem Shah

Silver: Ben Duckett, Khurram Shehzad, Naveen-Ul-Haq, Sohail Tanvir and Umar Akmal

Emerging: Abdul Wahid Bangalzai and Ashar Qureshi

Supplementary: Ahsan Ali and Noor Ahmed

Lahore Qalandars

Platinum: Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Diamond: Haris Rauf (Brand Ambassador), David Wiese and Mohammad Hafeez

Gold: Abdullah Shafique Harry Brook and Phil Salt

Silver: Ahmed Daniyal, Dean Foxcroft, Sohail Akhtar, Kamran Ghulam and Zeeshan Ashraf

Emerging: Maaz Khan and Zaman Khan

Supplementary: Samit Patel and Syed Faridoum Mehmood

Peshawar Zalmi

Platinum: Hazratulah Zazai, Liam Livingstone and Wahab Riaz

Diamond: Haider Ali, Sherfane Rutherford and Shoaib Malik

Gold: Hussain Talat, Saqib Mahmood (Brand Ambassador) and Usman Qadir

Silver: Arshad Iqbal, Kamran Akmal (Mentor), Salman Irshad, Sameen Gul and Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Emerging: Mohammad Aamer and Sirajuddin

Supplementary: Ben Cutting and Mohammad Haris