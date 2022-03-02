PKR 3.18 billion+ Collected in lieu of Online Traffic Challan through e-Pay Punjab
LAHORE – The government collections have increased dramatically across the province due to the facility of online payment of traffic challans through e-Pay Punjab.
In a review meeting chaired by Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Asif Balal Lodhi, it was revealed that over 7,000 traffic challans were paid online from the new districts that joined the digital payment system a few days ago. The meeting was attended by DG IT Operations Faisal Yousaf and others.
In his remarks, Chairman Asif Balal Lodhi said that citizens from 5 districts have so far paid Rs. 3.18 billion in lieu of online traffic challan while as many as 96 lakh traffic challans have been paid to date.
It was also informed in the meeting that 6 million citizens from Lahore have paid Rs. 1.9 billion as traffic challans while 1.6 million citizens from Faisalabad paid more than Rs. 570 million online as traffic challans.
