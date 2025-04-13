White car flips into sea during drifting at Karachi’s sea view

A white car lost control while allegedly drifting and plunged into the sea early Sunday morning near the “Nishan-e-Pakistan” monument at Karachi’s popular Sea View beach.

According to initial reports, the incident took place in the jurisdiction of Darakhshan Police Station. The vehicle, reportedly engaged in reckless drifting, overturned and swiftly fell into the water.

Emergency services were alerted shortly after the crash. Police arrived at the scene promptly via Madadgar-15, followed by Rescue 1122 teams. The rescue team acted quickly to safely retrieve the vehicle from the sea.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident. SHO Darakhshan, Shahid Taj, confirmed that the crash occurred due to high-speed drifting along the shoreline. He added that the vehicle’s owner has been summoned to the police station for further investigation.

Authorities have urged beachgoers and drivers to refrain from dangerous stunts in public spaces, warning that strict action will be taken against those who endanger lives through reckless behavior.