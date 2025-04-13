COAS Asim Munir, US lawmakers discuss regional security, vow to strengthen strategic ties

RAWALPINDI – A US Congressional delegation led by Jack Bergman, and comprising Thomas Suozzi and Jonathan Jackson, met with Pakistan’s Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir, the ISPR reported.

The meeting focused on mutual interests, regional security, and defense cooperation. Both sides agreed to uphold ties founded on mutual respect, shared values, and strategic goals.

The US lawmakers appreciated the Pakistani armed forces’ role in combating terrorism and commended the nation’s resilience and strategic strength.

They reaffirmed their respect for Pakistan’s sovereignty and expressed a strong commitment to strengthening cooperation in security, trade, investment, and economic growth.

General Munir thanked the delegation for their visit and reiterated Pakistan’s intent to deepen its enduring partnership with the United States.