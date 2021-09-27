UK court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, family of money laundering charges

LONDON – A court in the United Kingdom has acquitted PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and his family members in a case related to money laundering and other corruption activities.

The ruling was announced by Westminster court after Britain’s National Crime Agency submitted an investigation report on seized bank accounts held by Shehbaz Sharif and his son Salman Shehbaz, Pakistani media reported.

The probe report said that no evidence was found to support the allegations that the leader of opposition in the National Assembly and his family members are involved in money laundering and corruption.

The UK’s top agency reviewed Sharifs’ financial matter spanning 20 years in its 21-mont-long investigation.

The probe had been launched on a request made by the Government of Pakistan, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), and an asset-recovery unit.

The British court had frozen the bank accounts of the former Punjab chief minister and his son in 2019 when the investigation had been launched against them.

This is a developing story...