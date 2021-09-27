Pakistan arrests India-backed bookies for betting on National T20 Cup

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani security forces have busted a gang in Rawalpindi involved in betting on matches of the ongoing national T20 cricket tournament.

Reports said that five bookies, which were in connection with the Indian mafia, were arrested from Pindi Cricket Stadium, which hosts the first leg of the tournament. The network was being operated from Dubai, UAE.

A case has been registered against all suspects at New Town Police Station after they, during interrogation, confessed their involvement in the betting activities.

All the five alleged bookies were arrested from Yasir Arfat enclosure of the Pindi stadium during a match. Three of the suspects have been identified as Zeeshan Memon, Wajahat Hussain and Abdul Rehman.

The first leg will run until 3 October in Rawalpindi while the remaining fixture will be played at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. The trophy comes with Rs. Rs.5million while the runners-up will receive Rs.2.5million.