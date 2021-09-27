Afghan Taliban spox Zabihullah Mujahid’s mother passes away

KABUL – Taliban-led Afghan government deputy spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid’s mother has passed away, it emerged on Monday.

The funeral prayers of the key Taliban leader's mother were offered in the Afghan province of Paktia.

Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry has expressed condolence over the demise of the mother of Mujahid.

He, in his Pasto language message, said that life had become difficult without a mother, adding: “May Allah Almighty give her a place in Paradise”.

@Zabehulah_M33 زبیح اللہ مجاہد مور دہ مرگ خبر باندے ڈیر خفہ شوم ، اللہ دے تاسو اور ستاسو ٹبر لہ صبر درکی ۔ دہ مور سایہ چی دہ سر نہ چواتہ شی نو جوندون گران شی ، اللہ دے ورلہ ڈیر ڈیر جنتونہ نصیب کڑی آمین — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 26, 2021

Meanwhile, Zabihullah Mujahid has thanked all people for extending condolence on his mother’s death.

#مننه:



له ټولو هغو دوستانو څخه د زړه له کومي مننه کوم، چې زما د والدې مرحومې د وفات له امله یې ماته د تسلیت پیغامونه رالیږلي او له ما سره یې د همدردۍ او غمرازۍ اظهار کړی دی.

دوی ټولو ته دې الله تعالی اجرونه ورکړي او زه ترې منندوی یم. — Zabihullah (..ذبـــــیح الله م ) (@Zabehulah_M33) September 27, 2021

“May Allah reward them all and I am grateful to them,” the Taliban spokesperson wrote on Twitter.