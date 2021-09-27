Afghan Taliban spox Zabihullah Mujahid’s mother passes away

07:54 PM | 27 Sep, 2021
KABUL – Taliban-led Afghan government deputy spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid’s mother has passed away, it emerged on Monday.

The funeral prayers of the key Taliban leader's mother were offered in the Afghan province of Paktia.

Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry has expressed condolence over the demise of the mother of Mujahid.

He, in his Pasto language message, said that life had become difficult without a mother, adding: “May Allah Almighty give her a place in Paradise”.

Meanwhile, Zabihullah Mujahid has thanked all people for extending condolence on his mother’s death.

“May Allah reward them all and I am grateful to them,” the Taliban spokesperson wrote on Twitter.

