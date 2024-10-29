Teenage boy hit by train while ‘shooting TikTok video’

DHAKA – A teenager boy was hit by a train in a northern city of Bangladesh while filming a video for TikTok, police said.

The disturbing incident was captured in the footage, showing the boy recording a TikTok video on the railway track. The shocking footage has since gone viral on social media, sparking widespread concern.

The event occurred on October 24, as a group of boys gathered on Singimara Bride railway track, dancing for the clip without being aware of the train. As the boys posed for selfie, a train struck those standing closest to the tracks.

The clip captures harrowing moment, followed by visible shock and horror on the faces of his friends as they realize the severity of the situation. Luckily, there was no casualties while the injured boy was rushed to Rangpur Medical College, where he is currently receiving treatment in the Neurosurgery Department.

This incident is a stark reminder of the dangers associated with filming content in unsafe locations and highlights the urgent need for increased safety awareness among young social media users.