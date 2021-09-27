Three GDA leaders including ex-Sindh CM join PTI

KARACHI – Three leaders of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), an ally of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in Sindh Assembly, on Monday joined the PTI.

Former Sindh Chief Minister Syed Ghaus Ali Shah, former minister Syed Zafar Ali Shah and Barrister Murtaza Mahesar formally joined the party, which in power in Centre, during meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Sindh Governor House in Karachi.

PM Imran welcomed the politicians to his party and also gave them party mufflers as a gift

Sindh United Party (SUP) leader Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah also called upon the prime minister, who is visited the port city for groundbreaking ceremony for Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project.