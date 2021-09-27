Three GDA leaders including ex-Sindh CM join PTI

08:27 PM | 27 Sep, 2021
Three GDA leaders including ex-Sindh CM join PTI
Share

KARACHI – Three leaders of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), an ally of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in Sindh Assembly, on Monday joined the PTI.

Former Sindh Chief Minister Syed Ghaus Ali Shah, former minister Syed Zafar Ali Shah and Barrister Murtaza Mahesar formally joined the party, which in power in Centre, during meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Sindh Governor House in Karachi.

PM Imran welcomed the politicians to his party and also gave them party mufflers as a gift  

Sindh United Party (SUP) leader Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah also called upon the prime minister, who is visited the port city for groundbreaking ceremony for Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project.

PM Imran breaks ground for KCR project in Karachi 10:49 AM | 27 Sep, 2021

KARACHI – Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday performs the groundbreaking for the much-awaited Karachi Circular ...

More From This Category
Pakistan arrests India-backed bookies for betting ...
07:38 PM | 27 Sep, 2021
UK court acquits Shehbaz Sharif, family of money ...
06:46 PM | 27 Sep, 2021
PM Imran pens befitting reply to West’s blame ...
06:40 PM | 27 Sep, 2021
Pakistan’s capital to have first ‘plastic ...
05:40 PM | 27 Sep, 2021
Pakistan, UK on 'same page' over Afghanistan: ...
01:51 PM | 27 Sep, 2021
PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair finally breaks ...
12:31 PM | 27 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Priyanka Chopra sparks memes after her Paris video goes viral
06:26 PM | 27 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr