Search

Lifestyle

Sarwat Gilani asks fans to pick between her appearance in dramas, web series and films

Noor Fatima
07:21 PM | 6 Feb, 2024
Sarwat Gilani
Source: Sarwat Gilani (Instagram)

When it comes to cherry-picking her work, nobody does it better than Sarwat Gilani!

But why is Gilani persnickety? Oft-used tropes, monotonous plotlines, and excessively long episodes that entertain an average Pakistani household fail to charm this acclaimed Lollywood actress who has now became conscious of diversely expanding her 18 years of television and filmography career.

The 40-year-old actress went from portraying solid female characters in Saiqa, Dil-e-Muztar, and Aahista Aahista to sending a strong and powerful message to society with Joyland and Churails on an international level.

After her much-loved onscreen presence in Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, the Mata-e-Jaan Hai Tu actress distanced herself from mundane projects in mainstream cinema and television by making her own league with web series including Churails and Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam and films like Joyland.

Gilani has now brought in her and asked them which genre of work would they love to see her in. 

Taking to Instagram — in a post and story section — the star shared a blurry image, presumably from a shoot, and asked, “What would you like to see me in dramas, web series, tvc’s of film?”

The question was met with a positive response where majority of social media users voted for web series, including actress Ghana Ali, while others wanted to watch the actress on television screens.

On user asked, “When's your next project,” to which Gilani replied, “Let' see nothing in the pipe line yet. I'm a very go with the flow kinda actor.”

In another question where a fan asked why she isn't starring in drama serials, Gilani replied that advertisements are enough.

The actress, who was recently seen essaying the character of Nucchi in the Cannes-winning film Joyland, loves to portray headstrong females. Believing that women have to potential to be represented as round characters with depth instead of damsels in distress, Gilani believes that actors encourage certain behaviours through their characters.

“I feel as entertainers, we have a responsibility towards the kind of behaviours we encourage. Even when I was doing the satisavitri, girl-next-door, damsel in distress kind of roles, I would think to myself that there are unbelievable women doing unbelievable things, why aren’t we talking about them? My struggle even then was, how much of these sob stories are we going to do?” Sarwat shared in an interview.

“Art is a beautiful medium where you can talk about the nastiest of things in the purest of ways,” she further opined.

“We need to talk about values, self-respect. We need to teach. I mean, media can’t just be about entertainment. It’s a huge responsibility. You need to teach younger people, men, how to behave around women. A man is not someone who beats his wife or stalks girls. Until we don’t show what a man is supposed to be, men will continue to be how they are.”

On the work front, Gilani was recently seen in Khasara, Naulakha, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2, and 3 Bahadur: Rise of the Warriors.

'Lights, Camera, Baby!’ Sarwat Gillani stuns in pregnancy photoshoot

Noor Fatima

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

07:20 PM | 6 Feb, 2024

WATCH: Mariyam Nafees and Amaan Ahmed's heart-pounding rafting ...

08:43 PM | 6 Feb, 2024

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani announce separation after 12 years of ...

05:58 PM | 6 Feb, 2024

Arisha Razi and husband twirl their way into hearts at Mayun ceremony

06:24 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Pakistani and Indian artists join forces for 'Noor Allah'

03:51 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Karachi Film School makes grand debut with glitz and glamour

08:17 PM | 4 Feb, 2024

Saboor Aly gets stuck on roads in Karachi for “two and a half ...

Lifestyle

07:53 PM | 4 Feb, 2024

Sania Mirza shares new picture with her “lifelines”

11:29 AM | 5 Feb, 2024

Pakistani woman cricketer Javeria Khan ties the knot in big fat ...

04:23 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

Umair Jaswal sends internet into frenzy with new photo

09:30 PM | 4 Feb, 2024

Arisha Razi Khan halts Mayun celebration amidst heavy rainfall in ...

12:34 PM | 5 Feb, 2024

'Khul Ke Khel': Ali Zafar finally shares title of PSL 9 anthem

07:08 PM | 4 Feb, 2024

‘The Rock’ returns to WWE after 10 years to face cousin Roman ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:31 AM | 7 Feb, 2024

Blast rocks polling station in Quetta's Sariab area

Gold & Silver Rate

05:02 PM | 6 Feb, 2024

Gold sees slight increase in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 7 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains under pressure against US dollar and other currencies in the open market ahead of elections.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 7 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 282.15
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.35
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.71 751.71
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208
China Yuan CNY 39.09 39.49
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.1
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.12 917.12
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.87 59.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.12 171.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.13 26.43
Omani Riyal OMR 726.31 734.31
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.82 77.52
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.33 26.63
Swiss Franc CHF 320.98 323.48
Thai Bhat THB 7.81 7.96

Horoscope

08:28 AM | 7 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 7th February 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: