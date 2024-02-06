Search

Taylor Swift breaks Grammy Awards record, wins 4 "Album of the Year" awards

Noor Fatima
06:38 PM | 6 Feb, 2024
Taylor Swift breaks Grammy Awards record, wins 4
Source: Taylor Swift (Instagram)

Hollywood singer Taylor Swift won the album of the year Grammy on Sunday for her 2022 album “Midnights,” and made a record by becoming the artist with the most wins in the category with four awards.

The Delicate singer took home golden gramophones for album of the year in 2009 for “Fearless,” 2015 for “1989” and 2021 for “Folklore.”

Swift previously was in a tie with Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon, who also won album of the year three times. 

Accepting the coveted award from legend Celine Dion, Swift reportedly said, “I would love to tell you that this is the best moment in my life but I feel this happy when I finish a song or when I crack the code to a bridge that I love.”

“For me the award is the work. All I want to do is keep being able to do this. I love it so much. It makes me so happy.”

Swift also thanked producer Jack Antonoff, who she described as one of her “best friends” and a “once in a generation producer” and singer Lana Del Rey, with whom collaborated on "Snow on the Beach" off the album.

“I think she’s a legacy artist, a legend in her prime right now,” Swift said of Del Rey.

The Style singer tiez with Barbra Streisand for the most all-time nominations by a female artist in the album of the year category, with six nominations total.

Midnights debuted in October 2022 with Swift claiming all top ten slots of the Billboard Hot 100 at the same time with tracks from the album, according to the music charting website at the time.





08:00 PM | 6 Feb, 2024

Pakistan’s first e-Rozgar Center inaugurated in Islamabad 

