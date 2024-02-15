Taher Shah announces Hollywood movie and music video in pipeline

Pakistani singer, Taher Shah, raised excitement on the internet when he announced not one, but two projects in the pipeline!
The iconic singer, known for his critically acclaimed — and trolled — song Eye To Eye and Mankind Angel, took to platform X (formerly known as Twitter) on the occasion of Valentine’s Day and revealed that he is fulfilling his “admirers” demanding a fresh music video.
“On the occasion of this lovely Valentine’s Day, We would like to inform Taher Shah’s admirers that he will fulfil their demand about the release of the new music video,” Shah's team stated on his official X handle.
And if that wasn't enough, the team hinted at the release of Shah's “Hollywood movie” and “poetries projects” on his official YouTube channel.
“Therefore before the release of his upcoming Eye to Eye Hollywood movie, we will release his music video and the poetries projects on his official YouTube channel,” the caption further read.
“ The new project's details and release date will be announced soon,” it added.
Social media users went gaga when Shah's post surfaced and expressed their excitement about the new drops.
“The healing power of Taher Shah's art is exactly what a divided Pakistan needs to see right now,” stated one user.
“Eagerly waiting for taher shah’s Hollywood movie,” another one chimed in.
“The healing touch this country needs badly,” added another.
