Did Indian musician Jubin Nutyal copy Taher Shah's Eye To Eye?

Noor Fatima 07:45 PM | 5 Mar, 2023
There's no doubt Pakistani singer Taher Shah rocked the music industry with his unusual discography and music videos. The musician not only had Pakistanis but Indians obsessed with him. Even though Shah is kind of out of the scene, Bollywood continues its obsession with the Angel singer.

Following B-town plagiarising Pakistani content namely Dhoop Kinaray, and Nach Punjaban being the recent, Shah's concoction of quirky and cringy in the form of Eye to Eye will be the latest song copied by Indian music producers.

Most recently, the news of acclaimed Indian singer Jubin Nutiyal sampling Shah's eye-catching Eye To Eye has been going around. Ironically, an Indian composer Mayur Jumani highlighted because he thinks that Nutiyal’s latest song, Mast Ankhain by music label T -Series, is a sample of Shah’s song.

Much of Indian media is criticising its own entertainment fraternity for blantantly copying Pakistani artists and not giving due credits, while others are enjoying the unity between the neighboring countries through music, at least.

Taher Shah speaks about the kid and the woman featuring in "Angel" video

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

