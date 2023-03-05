Did Indian musician Jubin Nutyal copy Taher Shah's Eye To Eye?

There's no doubt Pakistani singer Taher Shah rocked the music industry with his unusual discography and music videos. The musician not only had Pakistanis but Indians obsessed with him. Even though Shah is kind of out of the scene, Bollywood continues its obsession with the Angel singer.
Following B-town plagiarising Pakistani content namely Dhoop Kinaray, and Nach Punjaban being the recent, Shah's concoction of quirky and cringy in the form of Eye to Eye will be the latest song copied by Indian music producers.
Most recently, the news of acclaimed Indian singer Jubin Nutiyal sampling Shah's eye-catching Eye To Eye has been going around. Ironically, an Indian composer Mayur Jumani highlighted because he thinks that Nutiyal’s latest song, Mast Ankhain by music label T -Series, is a sample of Shah’s song.
Much of Indian media is criticising its own entertainment fraternity for blantantly copying Pakistani artists and not giving due credits, while others are enjoying the unity between the neighboring countries through music, at least.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 05, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.9
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294.6
|297.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|332.4
|335.7
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|74.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.4
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|695.48
|703.48
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.5
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.07
|38.47
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.51
|37.91
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.31
|33.66
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.17
|3.28
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|852.25
|861.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.47
|59.07
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.77
|165.74
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.19
|25.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|679.95
|689.94
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|191.5
|193.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.09
|25.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|278.58
|281.08
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.54
|7.69
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs199,100 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs170,700.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Karachi
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Islamabad
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Peshawar
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Quetta
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Sialkot
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Attock
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Gujranwala
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Jehlum
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Multan
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Gujrat
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Nawabshah
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Chakwal
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Hyderabad
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Nowshehra
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Sargodha
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Faisalabad
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
|Mirpur
|PKR 199,100
|PKR 2,230
