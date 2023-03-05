'Huay Tum Ajnabi' – Title song of Kamran Shahid's directorial debut released

The entertainment industry of Pakistan is thriving to the point that even renowned public figures are interested to try their luck in the world of cinema. With a strong culture and history, Pakistanis believe they can best represent the country's ups and downs than any other director or producer in the entire world. Keeping his patriotism firm, the seasoned Pakistani journalist Kamran Shahid is directing an upcoming film, and the title song has been released.

Shahid's Huay Tum Ajnabi will revolve around the history of Bangladesh i.e. East Pakistan in 1971; however, only one-fourth of the historical events will be shown as the film belongs to the rom-com genre.

The title song — also produced by Shahid — is sung by none other than the Pride of Performance award recipient, Ali Zafar.

The television host took to Instagram to share the news with his fans.

While talking about Huay Tum Ajnabi, Shahid revealed that he asked ISPR for tanks and heavy artillery on rent but they refused, stating that none of the weapons are given on rent. When Shahid told the authorities about his project — a film on the backdrop of 1971 Pakistan — they fulfilled his requirements. As far as cooperation is concerned, ISPR has nothing to do with the film, Shahid suggested.

To set the record straight, Shahid has implied that the events in the film are not necessarily true. Different graphics have been used.

The film features Mikaal Zulfiqar, Sadia Khan, Sohail Ahmed, Mehmood Aslam, Shafqat Cheema, Samina Pirzada, Ayesha Omar, Shamoon Abbasi, Ali Khan and others.

Huay Tum Ajnabi will be screened on Eid-ul-Fitr in all cinemas across the country this year.