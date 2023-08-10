Shehnaaz Gill all set for another film — "Thank You For Coming"

Bollywood's desi Barbie, Shehnaaz Gill, is all set to dominate the industry with back to back blockbusters. The 30-year-old star, whose Bigg Boss stints propelled her into mainstream stardom and gave her the opportunity to debut alongside Bollywood megastar Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has been garnering praises from fans and critics alike for her versatility and talent.
Proving herself to be so much more than a pretty face, Gill has announced to her millions of followers that she will be starring in another film alongside notable names in the industry.
Taking to Twitter, the Daaka star shared, "The ComeBACK of the chick flick. Watch this space. #ThankYouForComing"
Tagging Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila Shibani Bedi, Tejaswi Dev Chaudhary, Anil Kapoor, and others, the Honsla Rakh diva shared the poster of her upcoming project.
The ComeBACK of the chick flick. Watch this space. #ThankYouForComing @bhumipednekar @ishehnaaz_gill #DollySingh @KushaKapila #ShibaniBedi #PradhumanSinghMall @NatashaRastogi5 @gautmik_ @thedivasushant @saloni_daini @dollyahluwalia @kkundrra #TejaswiDevChaudhary @AnilKapoor… pic.twitter.com/VkULDOplFr— Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) August 10, 2023
Subsequently, Gill will also be seen in Sajid Khan's 100 percent alongside John Abraham and Riteish Deshmukh.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 10, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|293.7
|296.85
|Euro
|EUR
|321.8
|324.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|373
|376.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.6
|82.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.9
|78.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759.08
|767.08
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.05
|40.45
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.13
|42.53
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.56
|36.91
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.18
|937.18
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.6
|63.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.96
|175.96
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.08
|28.38
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.33
|749.33
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.41
|79.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.93
|27.23
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.47
|328.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.18
|8.33
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,200 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,501.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,200
|PKR 2,450
