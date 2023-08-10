Search

Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill all set for another film — "Thank You For Coming"

Web Desk 06:00 PM | 10 Aug, 2023
Shehnaaz Gill all set for another film —
Source: Shehnaaz Gill (Instagram)

Bollywood's desi Barbie, Shehnaaz Gill, is all set to dominate the industry with back to back blockbusters. The 30-year-old star, whose Bigg Boss stints propelled her into mainstream stardom and gave her the opportunity to debut alongside Bollywood megastar Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has been garnering praises from fans and critics alike for her versatility and talent.

Proving herself to be so much more than a pretty face, Gill has announced to her millions of followers that she will be starring in another film alongside notable names in the industry.

Taking to Twitter, the Daaka star shared, "The ComeBACK of the chick flick. Watch this space. #ThankYouForComing"

Tagging Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila Shibani Bedi, Tejaswi Dev Chaudhary, Anil Kapoor, and others, the Honsla Rakh diva shared the poster of her upcoming project.

Subsequently, Gill will also be seen in Sajid Khan's 100 percent alongside John Abraham and Riteish Deshmukh.

Shehnaaz Gill and Bangladeshi star Shakib Khan 'gear up' for blockbuster debut

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Pakistan announces tax exemption for film production and cinemas

05:01 PM | 9 Aug, 2023

Alizeh Shah treats fans with another hilarious video

12:16 AM | 8 Aug, 2023

Where was Shamoon Abbasi during Anzela's wedding? cryptic post says it all!

08:54 PM | 7 Aug, 2023

Hareem Shah 'warns' she will share all photos, videos in her phone on social media if Imran Khan arrested

08:21 PM | 5 Aug, 2023

Pakistani film selected for Kazan International Muslim Film Festival in Russia

10:40 PM | 4 Aug, 2023

Sarmad Khoosat's 'Zindagi Tamasha' set to release on YouTube and Vimeo

02:19 PM | 3 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Nadia Jamil visits Rizwana in hospital, updates on her health

06:25 PM | 10 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – August 10, 2023

03:31 PM | 10 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 10, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 10, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 293.7 296.85
Euro EUR 321.8 324.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 373 376.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.6 82.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.9 78.7
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759.08 767.08
Canadian Dollar CAD 222.8 225
China Yuan CNY 40.05 40.45
Danish Krone DKK 42.13 42.53
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.56 36.91
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.18 937.18
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.6 63.2
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.96 175.96
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.08 28.38
Omani Riyal OMR 741.33 749.33
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.41 79.11
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 26.93 27.23
Swiss Franc CHF 326.47 328.97
Thai Bhat THB 8.18 8.33

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 10, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,200 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,501.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (10 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Karachi PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Islamabad PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Peshawar PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Quetta PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Sialkot PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Attock PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Gujranwala PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Jehlum PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Multan PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Bahawalpur PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Gujrat PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Nawabshah PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Chakwal PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Hyderabad PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Nowshehra PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Sargodha PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Faisalabad PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450
Mirpur PKR 222,200 PKR 2,450

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Imran Khan | Biography, Age, Wife, Sons, Cricket & Politics

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: