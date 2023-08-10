Shehnaaz Gill all set for another film — "Thank You For Coming"

Bollywood's desi Barbie, Shehnaaz Gill, is all set to dominate the industry with back to back blockbusters. The 30-year-old star, whose Bigg Boss stints propelled her into mainstream stardom and gave her the opportunity to debut alongside Bollywood megastar Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has been garnering praises from fans and critics alike for her versatility and talent.

Proving herself to be so much more than a pretty face, Gill has announced to her millions of followers that she will be starring in another film alongside notable names in the industry.

Taking to Twitter, the Daaka star shared, "The ComeBACK of the chick flick. Watch this space. #ThankYouForComing"

Tagging Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila Shibani Bedi, Tejaswi Dev Chaudhary, Anil Kapoor, and others, the Honsla Rakh diva shared the poster of her upcoming project.

Subsequently, Gill will also be seen in Sajid Khan's 100 percent alongside John Abraham and Riteish Deshmukh.