Nadia Jamil visits Rizwana in hospital, updates on her health

The harrowing case of Rizwana is finally going in the right direction. With the 14-year-old going through a speedy recovery, Lollywood actress Nadia Jamil alongside Sarah Ahmad, the chairperson of Child Protection Bureau Punjab visited her in the hospital.

Jamil and Ahmad visited Rizwana two days after the accused suspect was taken into police custody.

For background context, the teenage domestic help made headlines after she was admitted to a hospital sustaining life-threatening injuries including severe acid burns, large wounds, broken arms, and smashed teeth. Rizwana had been working as a house help for a civil judge's wife, Somia Asim.

In latest updates, Asim has been arrested on Monday outside the court following the orders of District and Sessions Court of Islamabad in Rizwana's case.

In light of the events, the Balu Mahi actress went to see Rizwana and extended prayers for her swift recovery.

The chairperson of Child Protection Bureau Punjab added that they are relieved to witness Rizwana making progress and in better health.

"She is talking and smiling," Ahmad noted. "We will not sit down until the accused are punished," she emphasized.

Previously, Jamil shared on Twitter, "Often these tiny children are made to carry rich babies, clean rich peoples homes, serve them and press them. They are beaten, starved and NEARLY ALL are deprived of an education! An education which is their constitutional right AND their deeni right," highlighting that "poverty alleviation IS NOT the job of innocent children. Robbing them of their childhood is criminal. Too many of our children suffer. Too many. Let’s all be part of their solution. Please. Please speak up and report people who are making children work for them."