Actress Srha Asghar alleges sexual harassment, accused arrested

In a shocking turn of events, Pakistani actress Srha Asghar filed a claim against a man named Asim who he tried to force himself on the actress.

According to police complaint, the incident took place on August 1 when the Akhir Kab Tak star was running errands when the accused started following her.

The FIR of the incident has been registered in Shah Faisal police station on the complaint of Lala Umer Murtaza, Asghar's husband.

According to Amanat actress's statement given to the police, Asghar said that while returning from the market, the accused — Asim — followed her and started catcalling. Asim eventually followed Asghar to her home and tried to enter through the entrance.

According to the actress, the accused tried to touch her inappropriately due to which her clothes were torn.

There was a scuffle between Murtaza and the accused Asim after which the latter was apprehended with the help of the locals, and brought to the police station.