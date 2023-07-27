Shehnaaz Gill and Bangladeshi star Shakib Khan 'gear up' for blockbuster debut

Shehnaaz Gill, the talented actress and Bigg Boss sensation, has been winning hearts with her impressive performances. Since her stint in the BB house, her popularity has skyrocketed, and her devoted fans continue to support her in all her endeavours. Recently, seeing her in Salman Khan's "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" was a delightful treat for her adoring fan base.
Having already made her Bollywood debut, Gill is now reportedly poised to lead a film opposite a prominent actor. The rumours about this exciting development are spreading like wildfire, fueling anticipation among her fans. Although not officially confirmed yet, the mere buzz is enough to leave everyone thrilled, eagerly awaiting more details on this potential project.
According to reports, the Bangladeshi actor Shakib Khan is in discussions to make his Bollywood debut, garnering attention both locally and internationally for his acting prowess. The film is expected to be released in multiple languages, such as Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Bengali, adding to the excitement of this cross-cultural collaboration. Neither actors have confirmed the news yet.
On the work front, she is all set to grace the silver screen again in Sajid Khan's "100 percent" alongside John Abraham and Riteish Deshmukh. Meanwhile, Khan was last seen in Bossgiri, Shikari and Bir.
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee shows some resistance against the US dollar on Wednesday in the inter-bank market.
During the early hours of trading, the local currency was hovering at 288.25, with an increase of Rs0.27.
Earlier this week, Pakistani rupee faced back-to-back blows for the eighth consecutive session as it lost nearly Rs12 against the greenback in the trading sessions.
Experts linked the downward trajectory of the Pakistani rupee with a knee-jerk reaction as the government revoked several import restrictions on IMF demands, and the pressure stays on the rupee.
Rupee is expected to show gradual depreciation as the backlog created due to import curbs is now cleared.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 224,300 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,300.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Karachi
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Islamabad
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Peshawar
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Quetta
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Sialkot
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Attock
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Gujranwala
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Jehlum
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Multan
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Gujrat
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Nawabshah
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Chakwal
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Hyderabad
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Nowshehra
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Sargodha
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Faisalabad
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
|Mirpur
|PKR 224,300
|PKR 2,635
