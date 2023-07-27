Shehnaaz Gill and Bangladeshi star Shakib Khan 'gear up' for blockbuster debut

Shehnaaz Gill, the talented actress and Bigg Boss sensation, has been winning hearts with her impressive performances. Since her stint in the BB house, her popularity has skyrocketed, and her devoted fans continue to support her in all her endeavours. Recently, seeing her in Salman Khan's "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" was a delightful treat for her adoring fan base.

Having already made her Bollywood debut, Gill is now reportedly poised to lead a film opposite a prominent actor. The rumours about this exciting development are spreading like wildfire, fueling anticipation among her fans. Although not officially confirmed yet, the mere buzz is enough to leave everyone thrilled, eagerly awaiting more details on this potential project.

According to reports, the Bangladeshi actor Shakib Khan is in discussions to make his Bollywood debut, garnering attention both locally and internationally for his acting prowess. The film is expected to be released in multiple languages, such as Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Bengali, adding to the excitement of this cross-cultural collaboration. Neither actors have confirmed the news yet.

On the work front, she is all set to grace the silver screen again in Sajid Khan's "100 percent" alongside John Abraham and Riteish Deshmukh. Meanwhile, Khan was last seen in Bossgiri, Shikari and Bir.