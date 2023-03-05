Pemra bans airing of Imran Khan's speeches, press conferences

ISLAMABAD – The country's electronic media watchdog has barred Pakistani TV channels from broadcasting the speeches, press conferences, and statements of former prime minister Imran Khan.

In its Sunday's order, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) warned all state-run and private TV channels found violating the ban under Section 27 of the PEMRA, 2002 Ordinance.

PEMRA said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman has been making false accusations against state institutions in his speeches, "which is prejudiced to the maintenance of law and order and is likely to disturb public peace and tranquillity."

It came hours after the PTI chairman addressed party workers outside his Zaman Park residence in Lahore and said that he had never “bowed before any man or institution, and will never let you do so as well”.

In its order, the authority also directed all satellite TV channels to ensure that an “impartial editorial board” is constituted to ensure that their platforms is not used by anyone for “uttering remarks in any manner which are contemptuous and against any state institution and hateful, prejudicial to law and order situation in the country”.

Following the Pemra ban, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that the move was the government's "nefarious attempt to suppress Imran Khan's voice."

He said that the party will challenge the ban in court, and also urged the media to move the court against this order.