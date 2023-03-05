Search

FG Polo clinch coveted trophy in 2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup 2023

Web Desk 08:14 PM | 5 Mar, 2023
LAHORE – FG Polo clinched the coveted trophy of the 2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup 2023 sponsored by Takmeel Square after edging past BN Polo by 9½-9 in the main final here at the Jinnah Polo Fields.  

The main final of five rounds remained very enthralling and interesting. Raul Laplacette was the hero of the final as he amused the spectators with his outstanding mallet and polo pony skills and techniques. He contributed with superb six goals while his teammates Ramiro Zavaleta, Saqib Khan Khakwani and Mian Abbas Mukhtar converted one goal apiece. For BN Polo, Hamza Mawaz Khan fired in four goals while Tito Ruiz Guinazu contributed with a hat-trick and Baber Naseem with a brace.  

The main final saw both the teams scoring one goal each in the first chukker to end it at 1-1. FG Polo started the second chukker with a conversion of 30-yard penalty to take a 2-1 lead but BN Polo bounced back well by thrashing in two back-to-back goals to earn a slight 3-2 lead. FG Polo then dominated the third chukker by cracking a classic quartet against one goal by BN Polo to gain a healthy 6-4 lead.  

The highly-charged fourth chukker saw both the sides playing out their hearts and scoring one goal after another but BN Polo played better polo and smashed in five goals against three goals by FG Polo to draw the score at 9-9. It was a half goal handicap advantage that helped FG Polo emerge as winners of the prestigious tournament and clinch the coveted trophy, handed over to them by President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi. Chris Hyde and John Fisher officiated the match as field umpires.  

Earlier, Master Paints defeated Remounts by 9½-7 to win the subsidiary final. Manuel Crispo emerged as star of the day for Master Paints, which had a half goal handicap advantage, as he smashed in superb five goals while Sufi Muhammad Haroon banged in a brace and Agha Musa Ali Khan and Pelagio Balazaldi struck one goal each. For Remounts, Manuel Sundblad hammered five goals while Ahmad Zubair Butt and Jota Chavavanne converted one goal each.  

President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi grace the final as chief guest and witnessed and enjoyed the enthralling and entertaining final. Jinnah Polo Fields Patron, President, Secretary as well as Takmeel Square CEO Dr. Kamran Fazal, and people from different walks of life were present on the occasion.  

At the closing ceremony, President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi distributed prizes among the winners and top performers. Man of the match trophy was awarded to Raul Laplacette while the best mare of the match trophy was awarded to Mian Abbas Mukhtar's polo pony Funa. Army band also amused the spectators with their impressive performance. Rangers and Aitchison College boys and girls team also put on a spectacular display of tent-pegging.

Web Desk
